New data says OnePlus Nord is the best-selling mid-range phone in India

Smartphone shipments in India grew 9% YoY to reach over 53 million units in the third quarter of the year, according to data released by Counterpoint Research.

OnePlus continued to lead the affordable premium segment in the country, thanks to robust sales of its OnePlus 8 series. The OnePlus Nord, however, has proven to be even more popular in the country. Counterpoint says the Nord was the best-selling phone in the mid-range segment in India last quarter.

While Canalys had recently claimed that Xiaomi was the No.1 smartphone brand in the country in Q3 2020, data from Counterpoint Research says Samsung recaptured the top spot with a strong 32% YoY growth. Samsung held a market share of 24% in the third quarter of the year, up from 20% during the same period last year.

Xiaomi, on the other hand, saw its market share decline from 26% to 23% in the July-September period. Manufacturing constraints due to COVID-19 affected Xiaomi’s supply chain, which led to a supply-demand gap.

Commenting on the country’s market dynamics, senior research analyst Prachir Singh said:

The Indian smartphone market is on a recovery path as the lockdown restrictions have been relaxed. The market has shown a consistent growth for the last few months. It saw strong demand during the Independence Day period in August as major online platforms hosted massive sales. September has always been a high sell-in month as brands prepare for the upcoming festive season and push stock in the channels. Almost all the brands recorded growth compared to the last year. In terms of price bands, the mid-tier (INR 10,000 – INR 20,000) segment registered the highest growth and reached its highest ever share in a quarter. Due to the pandemic, Indian consumers have ended up saving on leisure activities. These savings are now being funnelled into smartphone purchases. Additionally, smartphones have become an integral part of consumers’ lifestyle in this changing environment.

Vivo was the third-largest smartphone vendor in the country during the quarter, while Realme grabbed the fourth spot. OPPO held on to the fifth position, thanks to its strong offline presence in the country.