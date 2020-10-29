Netflix increases prices on standard and premium plans

On Thursday, Netflix raised the price of its standard plan to $13.99 and the premium plan to $17.99. The price increased from $12.99 and $15.99, respectively.

The entry-level basic plan remains at $8.99 per month, the same price that was introduced last year.

Current Netflix customers will see the updated prices on their bill over the next two months, according to CNBC. Customers will be notified 30 days prior to the increase.

This is the first increase since the company raised pricing for its service in January 2019, according to CNBC. At that time, the plans were $8 for the basic, $11 for the standard, and $14 for the premium.

That means that, in less than two years, the price of its standard plan has risen by $3 and the price of its premium plan has risen by $4.

The standard plan allows for two screens at the same time, while the premium plan allows for four screens. The video quality also varies on the plan.

Recently, a number of new streaming services have entered the market, including Disney+, Apple TV+, Peacock and HBO Max. Of those services, only HBO Max charges more for its service than the standard Netflix plan.