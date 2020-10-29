‘My townhouse smells of rotting flesh’, is just one of several text messages from a soccer star revealed in court today.

Horrific details have emerged at a sentencing hearing of Jeromy Harris , who pleaded guilty to playing a part in the three-week torture of a woman in Brisbane in 2017.

His former housemate Nicholas Crilley , is serving a life sentence for holding his former partner hostage for 23 days, torturing her, assaulting her, even setting her on fire in a Spring Hill motel in inner Brisbane.

Horrific details have emerged about a woman’s torture ordeal at the trial of a former soccer star. ()

He moved her to Harris’ Bulimba unit, when paramedics arrived there several days later.

They said it smelt like “death”.

Harris pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact to grievous bodily harm and three counts of supplying dangerous drugs.

Defence barrister Tony Glynn QC today argued his client didn’t know the extent of what happened to the woman.

But prosecutor Sandra Cupina told the court he must have known, using several text messages sent from Harris as evidence.

The woman was held captive for 23 days. ()

There was no suggestion made that Harris was involved in torturing the woman.

Ms Cupina said Harris sent an image of the woman’s injuries to a vet nurse with the message “it has a bad odour when the brown stuff comes out”.

In another text to a friend Harris said “…my townhouse smells like rotting flesh”.