‘My townhouse smells of rotting flesh’, is just one of several text messages from a soccer star revealed in court today.
He moved her to Harris’ Bulimba unit, when paramedics arrived there several days later.
They said it smelt like “death”.
Harris pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact to grievous bodily harm and three counts of supplying dangerous drugs.
Defence barrister Tony Glynn QC today argued his client didn’t know the extent of what happened to the woman.
But prosecutor Sandra Cupina told the court he must have known, using several text messages sent from Harris as evidence.
There was no suggestion made that Harris was involved in torturing the woman.
Ms Cupina said Harris sent an image of the woman’s injuries to a vet nurse with the message “it has a bad odour when the brown stuff comes out”.
In another text to a friend Harris said “…my townhouse smells like rotting flesh”.
Harris was set to be sentenced today but the judge will hand down her sentence next Friday, in the meantime Harris is out on bail.