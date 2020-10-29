Moniece Slaughter Says Shaq Dumped Her Because She ‘Asked Too Many Questions’

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star is speaking out about her previous relationship with basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal — she says he ended it because she talked too much.

“He broke it off with me because I was asking too many questions,” she said during an Instagram Live interview with Domenick Nati.

“He doesn’t want to be questioned. He does not like to be cornered. And I’m the type where I’m like, ‘I don’t give a f*ck who you are. If I’m concerned, I’m going to voice this concern, you’re going to answer it. The customer’s always right. You’ve been dropping off d*ck? That makes me the customer. I’m the receiving party. I’m always right,” she continued.

She says they are still friends.

“We’re still good friends. We haven’t spoken in a minute just with everything that’s going on in the world… but I do know that if I ever really, really needed him, he’d be there… I think he and I are also better off as friends.”