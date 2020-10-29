Mongolia’s largest bank to offer crypto-related services By Cointelegraph

Mongolia’s largest bank to offer crypto-related services
Mongolia’s largest bank will soon begin offering crypto services including custody, remittance, deposits, loans, and crypto-asset management.
According to DDaily, blockchain company Hexland — founded by former Samsung (KS:) developers — and white label tech company Delio havagreed to start working with the Ulaanbaatar-based Trade & Development Bank of Mongolia, or TDB Bank. It’s one of Mongolia’s oldest banks, with 50 branches across the nation, ranking second out of 17 Mongolian banks in terms of total assets.
