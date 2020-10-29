MLB players who could retire this offseason

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire

Morton spent the majority of his career as a good not great middle of the rotation starter in Pittsburgh, but after joining the Astros in 2017 his reputation changed dramatically. The righty simply became one of the best pitchers in the AL, and he’s sustained that success in Tampa Bay. Which is where this gets interesting. When Morton signed with the Rays prior to the ’19 campaign, he exclaimed that he fully expected the two year pact to be the final contract in his career. Now that that is concluded, let’s see if he was telling the truth. In all honesty though, it would be hard to blame the veteran if he wants to come back for one more *hopefully* normal season, and not go out under the circumstances required in 2020.