Mindy Kaling Shares Rare Photo Of Daughter Katherine

It’s not often that Mindy Kaling shares a look at her children — after all, she just welcomed second child, Spencer, without even sharing the news that she was expecting. But she made an exception today when she shared an adorable photo of her daughter, Katherine Swati.
The mom of two shared a photo of her daughter getting into the Halloween spirit at a local pumpkin patch.
“We now interrupt this election season to bring you some toddler pumpkin selecting,” Mindy wrote.
Even though Katherine looked a bit indecisive, she still looked very cute while picking out a prized pumpkin for her family.
Although Halloween is just a few days away, The Mindy Project star knows exactly how she’s going to celebrate it with her little one.
Today, she shared a photo of her Halloween costume, and she did an amazing job dressing up as Devi from her Netflix series Never Have I Ever.
Mindy truly perfected the look.
With the recent addition of her son, Halloween is going to be a special event this year in the Kaling household!
We can’t wait to see what Katherine’s costume is.
