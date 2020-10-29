Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr say two-minute rounds are ‘for women’

It feels like we’ve been talking about Mike Tyson v Roy Jones jr forever but the exhibition bout between two of boxing’s biggest names is fast approaching.

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson, 54, will be fighting for the first time in 15 years when he meets four-division world champion Jones, 51.

The November 29 (AEDT) fight has been moved to The Staples Center in Los Angeles which will be the first event at the famous venue since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The bout was in danger of being cancelled earlier in the year after both sides disagreed over a rescheduled date after the virus threw off their initial plans.

Both men realise they are lucky to be holding such an event on PPV during uncertain times and still hold out hope that a live audience can be in attendance. But each fighter expressed regret over the decision to have two-minute rounds in their first official press conference to promote the fight.

The legends will face off in eight two-minute rounds – the same length as women’s professional bouts. Men’s rounds usually run for three minutes.

“I’m sure they had their reasons but the women fight two minutes,” Tyson said.

“But this is bigger than me, it’s not all about me, so who am I to talk. I’m just happy that we’re doing it.”

Jones Jr. sounded even more peeved.

Mike Tyson says he feels like he’s a teenager again. (Sydney Morning Herald)

“I’m not happy at all, that’s for women,” he added.

“Why would I want two minute rounds? We’re not women, we’re two of the best to ever do it.

“Why cut it to two minutes, it doesn’t do anything for him or for me; it cheats the fans who are excited.

“It was advantageous for everybody to keep it to three minutes.”

Tyson hasn’t fought since 2005 yet he feels like he’s really hit the spot when it comes to preparing for this fight. He said his sparring sessions have been brutal.

“I’m the only boss. And if you don’t kick my ass you’re fired. So that’s how sparring’s going,” Tyson said.

“I’m paying a guy to kick my ass and if he doesn’t, he has to go home, he’s fired.

“Last time I was 215 pounds I was like 17 or 18 years old,” Tyson added. “I’m really happy with everything I’ve been doing. It’s just total confidence and self-affirmation. It’s amazing. I’m just ready to do this stuff.”

Jones said his training sessions were also designed to deal with the type of punishment he expects in the ring against Tyson.

“Honestly, you’d have to be a fool not to,” Jones said.

“Going into the ring with one of the most dangerous men to ever grace the boxing ring. One of the hardest punchers in heavyweight history, the youngest heavyweight champion of all time. You going to not prepare? Are you crazy? You should prepare just as hard as the last time you went in the ring.”

Jones said he was retired and had no plans of fighting again but when this opportunity came knocking he couldn’t refuse.

“I thought I was done,” Jones said. “When I got the call from my team saying ‘Mike Tyson wants to fight you’ — that’s bucket-list material.

“Everywhere I go in life, people ask me ‘Hey, did you ever fight Mike Tyson?’ Now I don’t have to say ‘No’ no more.”