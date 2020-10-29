Man tasered after police pursuit

A man has been tasered outside a school after a police pursuit in Sydney’s north this morning.

About 5am, officers were alerted to a car being driven erratically on the Gore Hill Freeway, in North Sydney, travelling southbound.

A man has been arrested following a police pursuit in North Sydney earlier today. A number of police cars were damaged during the incident. ()

The driver, a 32-year-old man, allegedly crossed onto the wrong side of the road multiple times.

Police began to follow the car, however the chase was called off due to safety concerns.

The vehicle was eventually stopped at the intersection of Centennial Avenue and Whitton Street, Chatswood, just before 6am.

The driver allegedly ran from the scene and became physically aggressive toward police before being tasered, officers said.

He was arrested and has been taken to Royal North Shore Hospital for assessment.

Three police cars were damaged, however no officers were injured.

The incident led to traffic delays with lanes closed along Centennial Avenue this morning.

A parent dropping his child at school told it was “very concerning” to see a crime scene so close to a school zone.