LVMH, Tiffany agree on lower price in $16 billion takeover deal By

© . FILE PHOTO: A Tiffany & Co. store is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City
PARIS () – U.S. jeweler Tiffany & Co (N:) has agreed with LVMH (PA:) to slightly lower the price of its acquisition by the French luxury goods group, ending a bitter legal dispute between the two, the companies said on Thursday.
The new takeover price was set at $131.5 a share from $135 in the original deal, the companies said in a statement, bringing the price tag to around $15.8 billion.
They added that other key terms of the deal agreed last November remained unchanged.
“Tiffany and LVMH have also agreed to settle their pending litigation in the Delaware Chancery Court,” the statement said.
The new price means a discount of $425 million for LVMH, led by billionaire businessman Bernard Arnault, or less than 3% of the initial deal price.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.