LG Chem shareholders approve plan to split off battery business: source By

SEOUL () – LG Chem shareholders approved the company’s proposal to separate its battery business into a new company, a source familiar with the matter told on Friday.
The decision paves the way for the battery business, a supplier for Tesla (NASDAQ:) Inc and General Motors Co (NYSE:), to potentially raise funds and go public to finance its high-cost capacity expansion.
