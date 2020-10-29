Legendary RocNation Rapper Freeway’s Son DIES In Philly!!

Legendary RocNation rapper Freeway’s died in Philadelphia last night, has learned. The rapper confirmed his son’s passing on IG early this morning:

Freeway, real name Leslie Edward Pridgen, was proud of his eldest son – who followed in his father’s footsteps and was a prominent rapper who went by the name SnowHadd

He wrote on IG,, “God knows I try my best to be strong, but this right here is a pain like I never felt. Please cherish your time and your love ones because we’re not promise the next breath.”

The rapper added, “I Pray Allah forgives my son for all Of his sins and I pray that Allah grants him the highest level of paradise. Ameen 😢 Please make dua for him & my family.”

Unfortunately, according to social media accounts, SnowHadd was affiliated with the streets – just like his father.

So far no details have been released on how the young man died. But multiple people who knew the young man have suggested that his death may have been a violent one.

Here are some pics of the handsome and talented 19 year old