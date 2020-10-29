Legendary RocNation Rapper Freeway’s Son DIES In Philly!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Legendary RocNation rapper Freeway’s died in Philadelphia last night, has learned. The rapper confirmed his son’s passing on IG early this morning:

Freeway, real name Leslie Edward Pridgen, was proud of his eldest son – who followed in his father’s footsteps and was a prominent rapper who went by the name SnowHadd

He wrote on IG,, “God knows I try my best to be strong, but this right here is a pain like I never felt. Please cherish your time and your love ones because we’re not promise the next breath.” 

