Laxmmi Bomb’s makers asked to change the film’s title



Laxmmi Bomb starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani is one of the most awaited films of the year. Laxmmi Bomb will have Akshay play someone who gets possessed by a eunuch’s ghost and now it seems Karni Sena has objected to the title. A legal notice has been sent by the sena demanding a change of title as according to them it is offensive to Hindu sentiments.

They have also asked for an unconditional apology from the makers for hurting their religious sentiments and

have said that it was a deliberate attempt to lower the dignity of Goddess Laxmi. Keep watching this space for more updates on the same.