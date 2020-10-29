Lamar Odom’s Baby Mama Liza Morales Joins Cast Of ‘Basketball Wives’

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Liza Morales, the baby mama of former NBA star Lamar Odom, has been added to the cast of season nine of Basketball Wives.

According to sources, production on the VH1 series is starting up again. The entire cast will be returning, including Shaunie O’Neal, Evelyn Lozada, Jackie Christie, Kristen Scott, Malaysia Pargo, and Jennifer Williams. 

The Blast reports that Ogom “OG” Chijindu will also be filming despite her still facing a pending lawsuit from Evelyn.

