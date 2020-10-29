Lamar Odom’s Baby Mama Liza Morales Joins Cast Of ‘Basketball Wives’

Liza Morales, the baby mama of former NBA star Lamar Odom, has been added to the cast of season nine of Basketball Wives.

According to sources, production on the VH1 series is starting up again. The entire cast will be returning, including Shaunie O’Neal, Evelyn Lozada, Jackie Christie, Kristen Scott, Malaysia Pargo, and Jennifer Williams.

The Blast reports that Ogom “OG” Chijindu will also be filming despite her still facing a pending lawsuit from Evelyn.

Just recently, Liza made headlines when she hopped on Twitter and accused Odom of not paying their son’s college tuition.

“Ahhh babydoll I’m willing to be the best possible man for our family,” she wrote, “Hmmmm.. Should I say it….”

She continued: “Having convos on the Gram with yourself? People that know him, know he doesn’t talk like that. Let’s get to the real … Where is LJ’s college money??!” She added, “We have been asking for it…”

Odom has remained silent.