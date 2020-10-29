Kylie Jenner Isn’t Feuding With Kim Kardashian Despite Not Attending Kim’s 40th Birthday Party

Instagram

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian pokes fun at the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s absence at the bash in one of her Instagram posts taken from the party in French Polynesia.

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 40th birthday with a lavish bash on a private island with her family and close friends. However, her sister Kylie Jenner was visibly absent from the bash and a new report details why the Kylie Cosmetics founder missed such an important event.

“Kylie was just tied up with other commitments, and that’s why she wasn’t at Kim’s birthday trip,” an insider spills to Us Weekly. Denying any “drama” between the step-sisters, the source adds, “They are obviously still incredibly close.”

The said commitments apparently had something to do with Kylie’s her leopard-themed makeup collection. The new collection was finally dropped on October 26.

Khloe Kardashian also poked fun at Kylie’s absence in one of her Instagram posts taken from the party in French Polynesia. Sharing a picture of herself, Kim, Rob Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, the Good American jeans founder wrote in the caption, “I was thinking about photoshopping Kylie into this photo.”

Kim previously took to social media to share some photos from her birthday party, which was also attended by Scott Disick, Kris Jenner and her beau Corey Gamble. “40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter,” the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star wrote, adding that she wanted to spend her birthday with her closest friends and family, so she decided to ask them to quarantine and spent two weeks doing “multiple health screens” before throwing the bash.

“I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time,” she continued. “We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is.”

However, the post only earned her backlash with people slamming her for being tone-deaf. “Rich people need to be taxed to hell and brought back to earth so that they know they should be embarrassed to publicly share things like this,” one person said, as many other people started quoting, “Kim, there’s people that are dying,” in response to her post.