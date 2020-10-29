Kim Kardashian Shares Footage Of “Heavenly Hologram” Of Her Late Father Robert Kardashian At Her 40th Birthday Celebration

Roommates, what do you get the woman who can literally buy anything she wants for her birthday, well Kim Kardashian just found out. For her extravagant 40th birthday celebration, Kim recently shared footage of a “heavenly hologram” of her late father Robert Kardashian—which was a gift from husband Kanye West.

Since the very start of their relationship, Kanye West has frequently gone to extreme lengths to shower Kim Kardashian with extravagant gifts…but this time he may have topped even himself. During her 40th birthday vacation celebration in Tahiti, Kim shared exclusive footage of the hologram that Kanye helped create of her late father Robert Kardashian.

In the touching video, Robert Kardashian’s hologram speaks directly to Kim and tells her how proud he is of the woman she has become:

“I am so proud of the woman that you’ve become, Kimberly, and all that you’ve accomplished. But most impressive is your commitment to become a lawyer and carry on my legacy. It’s a long and a hard road, but it’s worth it, and I’m with you every step of the way.”

Robert’s hologram continued, saying “Keep doing what you’re doing, Kimberly, you are a beautiful soul. Know that I am very proud of you and I am always with you. I have built a firewall around our family. I love you … Don’t forget to say your prayers.”

On social media, Kim explained the heartfelt gift and thanked Kanye, writing:

“For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. It is so lifelike and we watched it over and over, filled with lots so tears and emotion. I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime”

Kim’s 40th birthday vacation on a private island reportedly cost over $1 million. Whew!

