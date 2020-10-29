Kim Kardashian Is Still Tweeting Oblivious Things

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

Welcome back, peasants!


Hemera Technologies / Getty Images

In our last episode of celebrities being completely oblivious about a literal pandemic happening around them, Kim Kardashian shared a vulnerable and brave post about her private island “covid-free” 40th bday party.

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.

Nice. Real nice!


Dynamic Graphics Group / Getty Images

And now she’s doubling down on it, but this time with more “lol vote” energy!

But that’s not all! Some people noticed that it looks like Kim has six toes.

Zoom in closely, and yup, that looks like one too many toes to me*.

But alas, Kim doesn’t have six toes. This “six toe” illusion seems to happen to her.

The private island provocateur clarified on an Instagram story a few months back that when she wears shoes it smashes her foot to create the illusion of a sixth toe.

Ciao!


Hemera Technologies / Getty Images

