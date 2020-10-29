Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Had Coronavirus

In a new clip of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian revealed that she previously tested positive for coronavirus.

“We are just anxiously awaiting the results for Khloé to see if she has it or not,” her big sister Kim says in a confessional. “I mean, my gut says she does just because she is so sick and that really scares me for her, because I can tell that she’s now getting scared and she’s really nervous about it.”

Her mother, Kris Jenner, was also worried: “I, of course, jumped on the phone with every doctor who would take my call, trying to find somebody that could help her.”

Khloé then confirms that she tested positive for the virus.

“Just found out I do have corona,” she says in the sneak peek. “I have been in my room, it’s going to be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days.”