Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Had Coronavirus

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

In a new clip of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian revealed that she previously tested positive for coronavirus.

“We are just anxiously awaiting the results for Khloé to see if she has it or not,” her big sister Kim says in a confessional. “I mean, my gut says she does just because she is so sick and that really scares me for her, because I can tell that she’s now getting scared and she’s really nervous about it.”

