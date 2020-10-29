Khloe Kardashian Defends Kim’s Private Island Birthday Party

Instagram

Khloe addresses controversy surrounding sister Kim Kardashian’s recent lavish party to celebrate her 40th birthday on a private island amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Khloe Kardashian has defended her sister Kim’s controversial private island birthday party.

Taking to the Internet on Tuesday (27Oct20), Kim shared snaps from her recent 40th birthday bash, which was attended by a large number of the star’s family and friends, who posed in close proximity to one another without wearing masks.

In the caption, she explained she had asked all of her guests, including siblings Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and mum Kris Jenner, to isolate and undergo several “health screens” before flying them out to the location, but online critics labelled her antics “selfish” and insisted the post was “tone deaf” as millions around the world struggle to make ends meet during the COVID-19 crisis.

Speaking on Thursday’s instalment of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show“, Khloe admitted she hasn’t “heard a lot about” the criticism and she doesn’t “really know the extent of it,” but she did confess, “This year is a frustrating year – I get it.”

“I think there’s so many frustrations going on for everybody,” reflected the star. “But also it’s her 40th. This is something that she wanted to do for us. It was such a nice thing.”

“Being there with all the precautions that we took and being there and how grateful everyone was for the tourism aspect of it,” continued Khloe. “So many people (on the island) said that we were their first party of guests that they’ve had in months and what it’s done for them to be able to pay their bills or to be able to do stuff for their family, just hearing those messages when we were there, we felt really good and we felt so safe.”

"We did it in the safest way I could imagine someone doing it," stated Khloe.





Her remarks emerge after she went public with her own battle with the coronavirus in this week’s episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians“, which saw her face symptoms including vomiting, shaking, coughing, hot and cold flushes, and blinding headaches, and left her quarantined in her bedroom for 16 days away from her daughter True.