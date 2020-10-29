Keke Palmer’s “Actually Vote” Is Catchy And Essential

“Shoot your shot and beat the buzzer!”
Election Day is less than a week away—November 3, to be specific—and we all need to, please, just vote.
Tons of celebrities have already urged everyone to get out there and vote—and now Keke Palmer’s put out her own voting PSA with the new song and video “Actually Vote.” It’s a bop.
Aside from being an empowering jam, the video is loaded with celeb cameos. There’s Ilana Glazer…
So what are you waiting for? Actually vote!
