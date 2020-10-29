Kanye West Surprises Kim Kardashian With a Hologram of Her Late Father

Kanye West has given Kim Kardashian a birthday gift she will never forget.

The skims designer posted an Instagram video of a hologram made in her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr.‘s, likeness, which she describes as a “special surprise from heaven.” She captioned the video, “It is so lifelike and we watched it over and over, filled with lots so tears and emotion. I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime.”

In the video, the hologram speaks of his pride in Kim’s accomplishments, like her aspiration of becoming a lawyer and raising her four children. “Keep doing what you’re doing Kimberly. You are a beautiful soul,” it said. “Know that I am very proud of you and that I am always with you.”

Many of her friends and family commented on the video, with La La sharing, “Still gives me chills to see this. In person this was so touching and emotional. What a beautiful gift.”