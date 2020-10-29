Kangaroos appoint Paul Roos as a member of coaching selection panel

North Melbourne has appointed Paul Roos as a part of a newly-formed coaching selection panel that will be tasked with choosing Rhyce Shaw’s replacement.

The Kangaroos are on the lookout for a new coach after Shaw confirmed his decision to resign with immediate effect due to personal reasons.

Roos brings a wealth of coaching experience to the panel, after an eight-year stint as coach of the Sydney Swans between 2002 and 2010, before coaching Melbourne from 2004 to 2016.

Roos will join North CEO Ben Amarfio, GM of football Brady Rawlings, board members Glenn Archer, Sonja Hood and leadership advantage co-founder Terry Coyne.

Paul Roos brings a wealth of experience onto the Kangaroos coaching selection panel (Getty)

Kangaroos chairman Ben Buckley expressed confidence that the panel would be able to identify the best candidates for the vacancy.

“We are thrilled to have Paul and Terry among our coaching panel, alongside Ben, Brady, Sonja and Glenn,” Buckley told North Media.

“Our aim is to identify and appoint the best coach available. We firmly believe we have established a well-rounded coaching panel to help us identify the person that can bring us success and build a foundation for the future.

“We have been working on a shortlist of candidates and will be conducting interviews shortly. We expect to be in a position to announce the successful candidate in due course.”