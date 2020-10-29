Kangana Ranaut recalls how it was like to work with Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Fashion



Madhur Bhandarkar’s Fashion completes 12 years today. The film had received a lot of praise from the audience as well as the critics when it released over a decade back. Not just that, the movie even helped Kangana Ranaut win her first National Award for Best Supporting Actress. The film had wonderful performances by the entire cast and was a blockbuster based on the world of glamour.



As the film turns 12 today, Kangana got candid with a leading daily about her experience of working on the film and with Priyanka Chopra Jonas. She said, “Priyanka is fabulous. She is somebody who back then also when I was 19 and she was such a big star. I was so starry-eyed because when I was in school, that time I had been watching her films and here I was in my initial years.”