Julian Edelman reportedly underwent knee procedure Thursday mornning

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman underwent a “precautionary standard knee procedure” Thursday morning and is expected to be sidelined for “some period of ,” including Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported Thursday afternoon that Edelman is not expected to miss the rest of the season.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport then confirmed Howe’s report, adding that Edelman is out this week and has been battling a knee injury all season.

Schefter then broke the news that a procedure took place, and NFL Network’s Michael Giardi reported that Edelman has been dealing with “bone on bone” in the knee.

Edelman, who has just eight catches for 79 yards in New England’s last four games, has been a regular on the injury report but hadn’t missed a game to this point this season.

N’Keal Harry, who left Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers due to a head injury, was also absent at practice. Without Edelman and Harry, Damiere Byrd, Gunner Olszewski, and Jakobi Meyers make up the Patriots depth chart at wide receiver.