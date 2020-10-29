Judy Sheindlin’s ‘Judge Judy’ Follow-up Lands on IMDb TV

RELATED STORIES

Judy Sheindlin will next be wielding her gavel for IMDb TV, the new home for her Judge Judy follow-up series.

With Judge Judy set to wrap its 25-year run in 2021 — during which it won three Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program, while its host netted a Lifetime Achievement award — Sheindlin’s next, yet-to-be-titled program (fka Judy Justice) will feature the “no-nonsense, expeditious Judge Sheindlin’s signature adjudication style with a new array of cases, litigants and judgments.”

“I’m over the moon to be in business with Amazon Studios, and continuing this incredible journey with them on a new platform is so exciting,” Sheindlin said in a statement.

“I used to yell at my husband, Jerry, for all the packages he had ordered from Amazon every day. I have enough mouthwash in the cabinets to keep the entire planet’s breath fresh until the next millennium,” she quipped. “The doorbell never stops ringing. The dogs don’t even bark at the delivery people anymore. After I signed this deal, I apologized to Jerry. Who would have thought that the Sheindlin’s and Amazon would be mishpachah?”

“Judge Judy Sheindlin is a TV icon and visionary who has entertained millions of fans for decades,” IMDb TV co-heads of content Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi said in a statement. “As we build the IMDb TV slate of high-quality, ambitious Amazon Studios Originals, we are delighted to deliver customers a court program from the legendary Judge Sheindlin who, without a doubt, is the very best in the business.”

A free streaming video service with thousands of movies and TV shows available anytime, IMDb TV’s recent announcements include a Leverage revival (which started production in August) as well as a Nov. 13 Stateside premiere date for Alex Rider, a coming-of-age spy drama based on the best-selling Anthony Horowitz novels