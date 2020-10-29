Jiko, a neobank that in September became the first fintech startup to acquire a nationally regulated US bank, raises $40M Series A (Mary Ann Azevedo/FinLedger)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
3


Mary Ann Azevedo / FinLedger:

Jiko, a neobank that in September became the first fintech startup to acquire a nationally regulated US bank, raises $40M Series A  —  Following acquisition of national bank, Jiko raises capital to fund product launch & expansion,nbsp; —  Mobile banking startup Jiko Group announced Thursday …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR