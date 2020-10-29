Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew dealing with thumb injury

Schefter added that X-rays showed the 24-year-old has multiple fractures and a strained ligament in his throwing thumb. Jacksonville just learned of the injury this week while on the bye. The Jaguars host the Texans on Nov. 8.

Minshew, a sixth-round pick from the 2019 NFL Draft, is currently 25th in QBR (53.7), per ESPN stats, and he’s taken 22 sacks for the 1-6 Jaguars, tied for third-most in the league. Jacksonville head coach Doug Marrone recently admitted he could look to sit Minshew in favor of journeyman backup Mike Glennon after his current starter completed a season-worst 51.9% of his passes in last Sunday’s 39-29 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Minshew hasn’t been all bad, according to ESPN Stats & Information, as he’s responsible for the league’s third-best passer rating and fourth-best completion percentage in third-down situations. The biggest issue, though, is that he hasn’t yet taken a positive leap in his second season. Barring a winning streak, Jacksonville is likely to be in the race to “earn” the first pick in next year’s draft and the opportunity to select Clemson Tigers superstar quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Thus, it’s understandable Minshew has played through the injury this fall.