Jadakiss Dropped A Bar About Megan Thee Stallion Shooting In New Song

It’s not uncommon for rappers to write rhymes about current events but some topics certainly carry more weight than others. In a new song with Dream Doll, Jadakiss brought some bars to the track, one of which referenced the Megan Thee Stallion shooting.

The track is called “Outside.” The seasoned vet came with his punchlines that clearly referenced other hot topics this year (i.e. the whole Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith/August Alsina “entanglement”) but perhaps the one about Tory Lanez didn’t land for some as it did for others.

It was a line that had fans hitting that replay to make sure they heard it right.

In his verse, Jada says, “Big man tings we ain’t playing shorty games, pull out, buss on her foot (pow pow) Tory Lanez.”

Jadakiss was obviously making reference to the allegations that Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion. Since July, the incident and a bigger conversation about protecting Black women, especially when they speak out about their abusers, has permeated social conversations on the internet and beyond.

So it was no surprise that even though it’s a song, Jada was met with some criticism for the bar.

Even though a few “Hotties” made it to Jadakiss’ Instagram page to tell him about himself, for the most part, it seems the verse flew under the radar. Jada has yet to respond to the criticism, and Megan nor Tory have said anything about the song either.

It would probably be in Tory’s best interest to remain quiet about the situation as it plays out in court. He’s expected to enter a plea next month before a judge in Los Angeles on the three felony charges he’s facing related to Megan’s shooting.

We exclusively reported that Tory Lanez was slapped with an order of protection against Megan, who identified him as the man who shot her on July 12th in the Hollywood Hills.

