Jacqueline Fernandez on working back-to-back films Cirkus and Bhoot Police



Jacqueline Fernandez had taken a short break from her career in 2018. Today the actress has signed some back-to-back big films. Coming up next is Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor. And then Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus with Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde.



Today Mumbai Mirror spoke to Jacqueline Fernandez and the actress shared her excitement about her work life. The actress will start shooting for horror-comedy Bhoot Police in Dharamshala, “I’m super excited to kickstart Bhoot Police as it’s a different genre I will be exploring. Now, with the new normal, things are going to be very different when we are shooting. We have to finish our quarantine period and immediately head to the sets for the shoot,” said the actress to the daily. The team will shoot for a month and then will have a final schedule in Mumbai during January 2021.



Jacqueline will also feature in Cirkus. “I’m gearing up again for a suitcase life, and it’s going to be that way for a long time, but I am not complaining as I will be in a happy place,” said Jacqueline who has Attack opposite John Abraham in her kitty.