Ishaan Khatter welcomes Mrunal Thakur to the team of Pippa

Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films joined forces to bring a tale of India’s valour onto the big screen with their production Pippa. A few weeks back they had announced that Ishaan Khatter would be headlining the project and now with a special announcement by the actor, the other cast members are revealed.



Ishaan Khatter shared a collage of pictures of himself, Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli. He captioned the post saying, ‘We’re coming with all guns blazing. Welcome to the #Pippa troop, fam 😉 @mrunalofficial2016 & @priyanshupainyuli.’ Now that’s an interesting cast we must say. While Priyanshu Painyuli is known for his roles in Extraction and Mirzapur Season2, Mrunal Thakur was seen in Super 30 and in Karan Johar’s story in anthology Ghost Stories. Surprisingly Mrunal’s next Jersey is with Ishaan’s stepbrother Shahid Kapoor.







Pippa is based on the book The Burning Chaffees by war veteran Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. The film will be directed by Airlift director Raja Krishna Menon. Pippa is set to have Ishaan in the role of Brigadier Mehta, a veteran of the 45th Cavalry Tank Squadron who fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.



Producer Ronnie Screwvala shares his thoughts on the film and casting saying, “Pippa is a story that chronicles an Indian victory in 1971 through the eyes of the Mehta family and signing on fine actors to essay the members of this brave family was our foremost priority. I’m glad we have talented actors like Mrunal and Priyanshu on board, who along with Ishaan will spearhead this story of triumph that needs to be told.”



Siddharth Roy Kapur says, “We were looking for great actors who would complement each other to create a believable family unit, and with Mrunal, Priyanshu and Ms. Razdan on board to join Ishaan, I am happy that we have more than achieved what we set out to do with the casting.”





Director Raja Krishna Menon says, “Personally, I’m very excited to work with such extraordinary young talent and look forward to the energy they bring to Pippa.” Now we can’t wait for Pippa to hit the screens soon.