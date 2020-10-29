Isaac Smith to join Geelong in free-agency, chooses to turn down Hawthorn and Melbourne offers, trade news

Geelong’s off-season has been given another major boost with Hawthorn star Isaac Smith indicating his desire to join the Cats as his club of choice to open AFL free agency.

Smith has chosen the Cats and is expected to finalise talks with the three clubs in the running for his services, Geelong, Hawthorn and Melbourne.

The classy winger will sign a two-year deal with Geelong, turning down a two-year deal to remain with the Hawks and a three-year deal to join Melbourne.

“Issie has been a part of a lot of success during his time at Hawthorn and has given our club a decade of valuable service,” Hawks GM of football Graham Wright said in a statement.

“As an unrestricted free agent, Issie exercised his right to explore the market, that’s the nature of the mechanism of free agency.

Isaac Smith will leave Hawthorn to play for its arch-rivals Geelong (Getty)

“We wish Issie and his family all the best in their next chapter.”

Smith is an unrestricted free agent and is free to join Geelong with nothing going the other way to Hawthorn.

The 31-year-old leaves the Hawks having played in 210 games since making his debut back in 2011.

Smith was an integral part of the Hawthorn side that won three consecutive premierships between 2013 and 2015.

The arrival of Smith marks the start of what is expected to be a busy off-season for Geelong with Jeremy Cameron and Shaun Higgins set to join him at the Cats.

Geelong is expected to lodge paperwork for Cameron, a restricted free agent, today, with the GWS Giants almost certain to match the offer to force a trade.