Intel announces it will acquire SigOpt, a startup building a platform to optimize AI models; SigOpt will join Intel's machine learning performance division (Kyle Wiggers/VentureBeat)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Kyle Wiggers / VentureBeat:

Intel announces it will acquire SigOpt, a startup building a platform to optimize AI models; SigOpt will join Intel’s machine learning performance division  —  Intel today announced it will acquire SigOpt, a San Francisco-based startup developing a platform to optimize AI software models.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR