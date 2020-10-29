Intel announces it will acquire SigOpt, a startup building a platform to optimize AI models; SigOpt will join Intel's machine learning performance division (Kyle Wiggers/VentureBeat)

Kyle Wiggers / VentureBeat:
Intel announces it will acquire SigOpt, a startup building a platform to optimize AI models; SigOpt will join Intel’s machine learning performance division — Intel today announced it will acquire SigOpt, a San Francisco-based startup developing a platform to optimize AI software models.
