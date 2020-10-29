Inmate Who Attacked R. Kelly In Prison Cell Sentenced To Life

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

The inmate who beat up disgraced singer R. Kelly in a Chicago cell in August has been sentenced to life in prison for a racketeering conviction that involved two 1999 murders.

Jeremiah Farmer, a member of the Latin Kings gang, reportedly kept raising his voice in the courtroom and interrupting the judge.

Last year, Farmer was convicted on conspiracy to commit racketeering activity in a drug-related case that involved the killings of Marion Lowry, 74, and Harvey Siegers, 67.

