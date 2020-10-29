IDEMIA Launches Converged Card to Enable Financial Inclusion with Identity and Payment Card Solution

Article content continued

“We see a massive opportunity for the convergence of identity and finance,“ said Eric Jorgensen, director, Arizona Motor Vehicle Division. “This solution creates an easy way for our citizens to access financial services to receive payments, including unemployment insurance benefits and tax refunds, or to make payments including vehicle registration fees, income taxes, and professional licensing fees. This creates a more secure environment for both citizens and the state as we can confirm that payments are going to real and eligible customers. We’re grateful for partners like IDEMIA and Mastercard that we can work with to provide our citizens with these impactful innovations.”

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, provides a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect and travel), in the physical as well as digital space.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets – our identity – whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors. With close to 15,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

