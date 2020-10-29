Ice Cube Reveals He Turned Down Zoom Meeting With Kamala Harris Even Though Earlier Claims Allege He Was Told To Wait Until After The Election To Meet With Biden’s Team

On Wednesday night, Ice Cube sat down with Fox Soul’s Cocktails With Queens and stated he turned down a Zoom call with vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, which is a slightly different tune from his previous claims of being told to wait until after the election to speak with Biden’s team about his Contract With Black America plan.

The rapper and actor stated he didn’t want to be lumped in with other “entertainers” so he passed.

Claudia asked why he didn’t participate and he stated that it wasn’t going to be “productive.”

“Kamala Harris’ folks reached out to you and wanted you to be on this Zoom call because they thought your voice was important. Why did you choose to not participate in that?” Claudia asked.

View this post on Instagram TSR STAFF: La’Janeé @_lajanee_ _____________________ On Wednesday night, Ice Cube sat down with Fox Soul’s Cocktails With Queens and stated he turned down a Zoom call with vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, which is a slightly different tune from his previous claims of being told to wait until after the election to speak with Biden’s team about his Contract With Black America plan. _____________________ The rapper and actor stated he didn’t want to be lumped in with other “entertainers” so he passed. Claudia asked why he didn’t participate and he stated that it wasn’t going to be “productive.” _____________________ “Kamala Harris’ folks reached out to you and wanted you to be on this Zoom call because they thought your voice was important. Why did you choose to not participate in that?” Claudia asked. “We had spent a lot of people’s time putting the ‘Contract With Black America’ together, and I just thought that getting on a Zoom call with 12 other entertainers all shooting what they believe needs to be done, to me wasn’t going to be productive,” Ice—read more at the shaderoom.com (:@foxsoul) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 29, 2020 at 12:26pm PDT

“We had spent a lot of people’s time putting the ‘Contract With Black America’ together, and I just thought that getting on a Zoom call with 12 other entertainers all shooting what they believe needs to be done, to me wasn’t going to be productive,” Ice Cube said.

The 51-year-old also alleges that his lawyer “has a connection with Kamala Harris, and I was promised a call that I never received. So that’s why I didn’t feel like I wanted to be on that Zoom call.”

If you recall, earlier this month, one of Trump’s senior advisors thanked Ice Cube for assisting the Trump Administration on a plan to help Black America.

He has since received backlash and many have referred to him as a sell out for the partnership.

The post Ice Cube Reveals He Turned Down Zoom Meeting With Kamala Harris Even Though Earlier Claims Allege He Was Told To Wait Until After The Election To Meet With Biden’s Team appeared first on The Shade Room.