Ice Cube Demands Democrats Release Footage Of Their Zoom Call

Ice Cube has called for the Democrats to release the footage of their Zoom call after the political party denied ever telling him that they would only sit down to discuss his CWBA to make changes to their policies relating to the Black community after the election.

Biden’s campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond said during a recent radio interview with The Joe Madison Show, “Let me be crystal clear. That did not happen.”

Cube responded quickly: “Instead of going back and forth Congressman, please release the Zoom meeting so the world can see what was said by all.”

Richmond said they asked the rapper to work on his proposal — not to wait until after the election.

“I like the fact that Ice Cube is getting engaged in policy. I think that is a good thing, however, once you embark on getting into it, one, you have to be truthful, but two, you have an obligation, I think, to see it through and to be thorough with it,” He said. “Our plan is very thorough. I won’t say he has a skeleton plan, but he has an outline of things, he has an outline of things that should be done.