Ice Cube Demands Democrats Release Footage Of Their Zoom Call

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Ice Cube has called for the Democrats to release the footage of their Zoom call after the political party denied ever telling him that they would only sit down to discuss his CWBA to make changes to their policies relating to the Black community after the election.

Biden’s campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond said during a recent radio interview with The Joe Madison Show, “Let me be crystal clear. That did not happen.”

Cube responded quickly: “Instead of going back and forth Congressman, please release the Zoom meeting so the world can see what was said by all.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR