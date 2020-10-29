Huawei CFO’s lawyer argues delay in arrest was intentional

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s lawyer is alleging that the delay in her arrest was intentional in order to suppress her legal rights.
Meng’s defence team cross-examined RCMP officer Winston Yep to determine the intentions behind Meng’s detainment by border officials and then her arrest by the RCMP.
Her lawyer argued that the order of events was used to take advantage of border officials’ power to question and investigate people entering the country. He argues that the delay in Meng’s arrest was based on “delaying her Charter rights.”
Yep stated that was not intentional, and that the three hour delay between her detention by border officials and her arrest by RCMP officers was not unreasonable.
It’s been more than a year since Vancouver authorities arrested Meng in December 2018 at the request of the United States for violating sanctions in Iran. Huawei Canada has repeatedly stated that it trusts Canada’s judicial system, and that it believes the system will prove Meng’s innocence.
The extradition proceedings will last at least until early next year. However, due to appeals, the process could possibly last years.
