How Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Became a Hollywood Success Story

Still, she stops short of revealing all their secrets. In the initial years after their wedding, she politely deflected questions about when they would procreate. But by 2017 she was so tired of people prying into what may or may not be happening in her uterus, she gave the sort of brutally honest response that’s designed to halt all inquiries. Revealing her series of miscarriages, she wrote in her book, “For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant—I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle.”

Then she made it perfectly clear that’s all she would be saying on the subject. Should she be spotted holding a newborn, by all means, she’ll address it. Until then, she told E! News, “If we are or if we aren’t, that’s, like, totally our thing.”

So, now they are and, as promised, she’s addressing it. Kaavia, a ridiculously photogenic tot known for her #shadybaby stares and hilariously dry wit (though we’ll give credit there to Mom and Dad), already boasts 1.3 million followers to her @kaaviajames Instagram handle. And you’re damn right she was down to model a series of costumes for her first Halloween in 2019.