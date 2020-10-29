How commercials are using the new normal to influence people

Since the past few months, the country has been in its unlock phase. This also meant that our Bollywood stars have returned to their work. Film shoots, promotions, commercial shoots are being carried out with keeping the safety of everyone in mind.

An interesting change that we’ve noticed is in the commercials that are being aired right now. While Bollywood stars remain favourite for brands to promote their services and products, they’re adopting a new style of storytelling keeping the current scenario in mind. For example, Kriti Sanon’s commercial for a shoe brand encourages people to kick out 2020 with all its negativity. Ayushmann Khurrana’s commercial for a popular clothing brand sends out the message of ‘the beginning of good things with the perfect festive look.’

During an interview with a leading daily, ad guru Prahlad Kakkar revealed the real reason behind such campaigns. He said, “It’s simple: when the atmosphere around is so gloomy, with the outlook being negative, how do you get the consumers to spend and buy your product? You have to come up with feel-good campaigns to reassure people that all is fine. Otherwise, in today’s world amid the pandemic, open consumption [of certain luxury products] may look like a sin to many. Also, brands know that people are uncertain about the future and so, they would want to save money, with less income and a falling economy. So, unless you change their mindset to ‘positive’, they are unlikely to spend.”