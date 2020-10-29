How Arthur Beetson was talked into captaining Queensland in 1980

It was the moment that kick-started State of Origin, although in typical Origin fashion, the incident seems to have grown worse as the years have passed.

Arthur Beetson’s hit on his Parramatta teammate Mick Cronin in the inaugural match in 1980 put the State of Origin concept well and truly on the map. Mate against Mate, State against State was born.

But Beetson was initially reluctant to captain Queensland in that first match, fearing that, at the age of 35, he was too old.

Wide World of Sports caught up with long-time Queensland journalist, Hugh Lunn, who was close to the late Senator Ron McAuliffe, the former QRL boss credited as the driving force behind the emergence of State of Origin.

“Ron went and saw Beetson in Sydney, and Artie told Ron he was past it, he didn’t want to do it,” Lunn explained.

“He said he’d broken every bone in his body.

“Ron said: ‘Not only are you in the team, but you’re the captain. All you’ve got to do is be out there, and they’ll follow you.'”

Arthur Beetson captained Queensland in the first State of Origin match in 1980. (Fairfax)

Beetson, who had played 18 matches for New South Wales before State of Origin, not only captained Queensland in that first match, his inspirational performance set the tone for younger teammates such as Wally Lewis and Mal Mengina, players that would be the cornerstone of the Maroons success over the next decade.

According to Lewis, Beetson’s influence was evident from day one.

“Arthur probably felt like he had a bunch of schoolboys around him. We were hanging off every word, and we asked him a few questions, but to be honest we were probably too embarrassed to ask a few more,” Lewis told Wide World of Sports.

“At the same time, we were trying to project the image that we were confident in our ability. But we were kids and all of a sudden we were playing with the best players in the world.

“It was a thrill to play alongside Arthur, it was quite extraordinary.”

Arthur Beetson. (Fairfax)

Despite Beetson’s initial objections that he was over the hill, Lunn recalled how the 35-year-old played the entire 80 minutes of that first game.

“One thing most people forget about that match, but I remember, Queensland didn’t use their reserves in that match. They were trying to get Beetson to come off, because he was buggered, but he wouldn’t come off,” Lunn said.

“Both the reserves stayed on the bench. They were yelling for players to come off, and nobody would leave the field.”

Queensland hadn’t won the interstate series since 1959, and interest in the annual matches was almost non-existent south of the border, a fact that caused considerable consternation for Lewis.

“The games in Brisbane would be jam-packed, but in Sydney there’d be three men and a dog there,” he said.

“I played a game in 1979 at Leichhardt Oval, when we turned up there was about 3000 people, and we were thinking: ‘Wow, what about the crowd here, how good is this.’

“When we ran out for the game there was about 500 people left. What we didn’t know was there was a schoolboy final being played before us, and everyone was there for that match.

“They didn’t want to hang around and watch us play!”

Wally Lewis was key to Queensland’s Origin dominance through the 1980s. (Fairfax)

The Blues dominance was due to the fact that most of Queensland’s stars had moved to Sydney to play in the NSWRL competition, which at the time was Sydney-centric. Under the rules of the time, they represented New South Wales in the interstate competition.

The advent of State of Origin meant that Queensland could then bring their stars back home, although Lunn said McAuliffe remained sceptical.

“Ron was putting up all these objections, and what he was worried about was what if we got all our players back and still lost,” Lunn recalled.

Long-time Queensland journalist Hugh Lunn. (Fairfax)

“He said that if we lost, then the interstate series was dead in the water. But I was very confident we wouldn’t lose. You’d bring back Rod Reddy and Arthur Beetson and Kerry Boustead.

“He was worried they wouldn’t try, playing against their Sydney clubmates.”

Lunn joined McAuliffe in the QRL boardroom at Lang Park for that first Origin match in July 1980.

“By the time the match came around I looked at the NSW team, with Steve Rogers at centre, who was born on the Gold Coast by the way, and Peter Sterling from Toowoomba, and I thinking we weren’t going to win after I’d talked Ron into doing it!” Lunn said with a laugh.

“At the dinner he had the Police Commissioner, the Queensland Governor, the Deputy Premier, because (Premier) Joh (Bjelke-Petersen) wouldn’t come, the boss of XXXX, and me.

“We sat around a table and Ron was pouring port into everyone’s glass, and by now he’s totally confident.

Former QRL boss, Senator Ron McAuliffe. (Fairfax)

“People were saying Beetson and (Rod) Reddy were over the hill, but he was saying: ‘They’re like opera stars, they must perform.’

“He was a debating champion, he had a wonderful way with words. When it was pointed out Beetson wasn’t that fit, he said: ‘He’s a thoroughbred, when the saddle goes on he’ll be right.'”

McAuliffe had met stiff opposition to the match from the boss of the NSWRL, Kevin Humphries.

“Ron told me the story of when he went to see the NSWRL board,” Lunn explained.

“Kevin said they’d only play it if there was a neutral referee. And Ron being Ron, said: ‘That’s funny Kevin, I thought all referees were neutral.’

“So, they got this Liverpudlian who was a mad character, Billy Thompson. He was mad, the way he spoke with that heavy accent, you could barely understand him.

“Anyway, he did some strange things, he was in the middle of the scrum at one stage, and he was threatening the players.”

Referees were to become a significant focus of State of Origin through the 1980s, particularly once Humphries proposed using local referees.

“Ron thought it sounded dodgy,” Lunn recalled.

“When I asked him what he was going to do, he said he’d go as far north as he could to find a referee, and that’s how he found the grasshopper, Barry Gomersall.

Controversial referee Barry Gomersall. (Fairfax)

“There was a match a few years later when the usual fight had broken out, and half the Queensland team was fighting half the New South Wales team, and while that was going on Queensland ran 70 metres to score the match winning try.

“Afterwards the New South Wales reporters were asking Gomersall why he allowed play to continue while the fight was going on, and Barry replied: ‘Is that what they were doing, I thought it was ballroom dancing.'”

The switch to State of Origin resulted in an immediate reversal of fortunes.

After decades of struggles, Queensland suddenly had the upper hand, with the Blues first series win not coming until 1985.

“Ron went to the same school as me, St Gregory’s Terrace,” Lunn said.

“If you went there, all you learned was poetry and Shakespeare. You didn’t learn about sex or anything like that, it was a Christian Brothers College and you got the strap a lot.

“After that first match in 1980, Ron stood up and said: ‘The old chaps, Beetson and Reddy, they heard the trumpet sound. Our days struggling in the wilderness are at an end, but that long drought should never be forgotten. Tonight, we scorn to change our state with Kings.’

“We were all laughing, and very relieved because we’d had 21 straight years of losses in a two-team competition.

“Then Ron realised he might be going over the top, so he added: “‘Gee, it’s hard to be humble when you’re a Queenslander.'”

