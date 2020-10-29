Article content

HONG KONG — Hong Kong, while the COVID-19 outbreak continues to hamper global business activities, online sourcing has become the ultimate solution that makes trade transactions possible. Riding on the success of the debut Summer Sourcing Weeks | Go ONLINE, the HKTDC is organising its next online exhibition from 16-27 November, Autumn Sourcing Week | ONLINE (ASWO).

HKTDC Autumn Sourcing Week | ONLINE Opens in Nov

Benjamin Chau, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director, said: “The uncertainties brought by the COVID-19 pandemic have led more small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to focus on online promotions and operations, which has quickly become the ‘new normal’ for conducting business. Given that the pandemic has prevented buyers and exhibitors from meeting in person, the HKTDC has introduced online business matching to enable networking and deal-making.”

Under the theme of “A New Connected World Beyond the New Normal”, ASWO once again offers a one-stop online sourcing platform for buyers and suppliers to continue exploring more business opportunities across various industries including electronics, houseware, lighting, outdoor tech light, eco tech, gifts & premium, toys, baby products, stationery, optical as well as watch & clock, during these trying times. A series of webinars will be hosted on Intelligence Hub, with 70+ global business leaders and experts sharing their insights in the above mentioned 11 industries.