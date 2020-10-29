His House: Immigration horror is Netflix’s latest must-watch movie

Netflix is about to release one of the most acclaimed new horrors of the year.

In time for Halloween, the streaming service will unveil His House, a film from debut writer-director Remi Weekes.

After moving into their new home, though, they soon begin to be tormented by a sinister force.

Leading the film is Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù and Wunmi Mosaku, who were most recently seen in Gangs of London and HBO series Lovecraft Country, respectively. Matt Smith also stars.

The film’s reviews have praised the film for translating the experience of immigration into a horror film.

It’s one of three big new releases arriving this week.