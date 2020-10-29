Here’s why Ethereum bulls don’t care about Friday’s $40M ETH options expiry By Cointelegraph

Here’s why Ethereum bulls don’t care about Friday’s $40M ETH options expiry
In the last few days (BTC) price rallied within a hair of the $14,000 level and Ether (ETH) followed with a similarly strong performance but the altcoin failed to hold above the $400 physiological support.
Although Ether price is below $400, data show traders are not worried about Friday’s options expiry. Investor optimism has been kept intact despite the recent decentralized finance (DeFi) lackluster performances.
