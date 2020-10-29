Here’s What’s New to Stream in November on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, and More

Spooky season is ending and we are heading very quickly into holiday mode. While Hulu will be the streaming home of many of the broadcast favorite shows that finally return to the airwaves in the penultimate month of the year, streamers like Netflix and Amazon are already starting to pepper in holiday shows and movies to get you in the mood to say goodbye to 2020 (though, let’s be real, we’ve been in that mood since at least March).

Below, you’ll find everything that’s coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+, IMDb TV, Tubi, and Peacock throughout November 2020.

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher, The Crown Season 4Photo: Netflix

Nov. 1

60 Days In Season 5

A Clockwork Orange

Boyz n the Hood

Casper

Christmas Break-In

Dawson’s Creek Seasons 1-6

Easy A

Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale

Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Forged in Fire Season 6

Jumping the Broom

Knock Knock

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath Seasons 1-3

Little Monsters (1989)

M’entends-tu? / Can You Hear Me? Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Mile 22

Ocean’s Eleven

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Piercing

Platoon

School Daze

Snowden

The Garfield Show Season 3

The Impossible

The Indian in the Cupboard

The Next Karate Kid

Wheels of Fortune

Yes Man

Nov. 2

Prospect

Nov. 3

Felix Lobrecht: Hype (Netflix Comedy Special)

Mother (Netflix Film)

Nov. 4

A Christmas Catch

Christmas With A Prince

Love and Anarchy (Netflix Original)

Nov. 5

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? (Netflix Documentary)

Operation Christmas Drop (Netflix Film) [Trailer]

Paranormal (Netflix Original)

Nov. 6

Citation (Netflix Film)

Country Ever After (Netflix Original)

La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench (Netflix Film)

The Late Bloomer

Nov. 9

Undercover Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Nov. 10

Dash & Lily (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

Trash Truck (Netflix Family)

Nov. 11

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun (Netflix Comedy Special)

The Liberator (Netflix Original)

Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born (Netflix Original)

What We Wanted (Netflix Film)

Nov. 12

Fruitvale Station

Graceful Friends

Ludo (Netflix Film)

Prom Night

Nov. 13

American Horror Story: 1984

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix Film) [Trailer]

The Life Ahead (Netflix Film)

The Minions of Midas (Netflix Original)

Nov. 15

A Very Country Christmas

America’s Next Top Model Seasons 19 & 20

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

The Crown Season 4 (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

Hometown Holiday

Survivor Seasons 20 & 28

V for Vendetta

Nov. 16

Loving

Whose Streets?

Nov. 17

The Boss Baby: Back in Business Season 4 (Netflix Family)

We Are the Champions (Netflix Original)

Nov. 18

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas (Netflix Original)

Nov. 19

The Princess Switch: Switched Again (Netflix Film)

Nov. 20

Alien Xmas (Netflix Film)

Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine (Netflix Documentary)

If Anything Happens I Love You (Netflix Film)

Voices of Fire (Netflix Original)

Nov. 22

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (Netflix Film) [Trailer]

Machete Kills

Nov. 23

Hard Kill

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder (Netflix Documentary) [Trailer]

Nov. 24

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday (Netflix Original)

El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son (Netflix Film)

Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix Film)

Wonderoos (Netflix Family)

Nov. 25

The Christmas Chronicles 2 (Netflix Film) [Trailer]

Great Pretender Season 2 (Netflix Anime)

Nov. 26

Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated

Mosul (Netflix Film)

Nov. 27

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas (Netflix Original)

The Call (Netflix Film)

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker (Netflix Film)

La Belva / The Beast (Netflix Film)

Sugar Rush Christmas Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Überweihnachten / Over Christmas (Netflix Original)

Virgin River Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Nov. 28

The Uncanny Counter (Netflix Original)

Nov. 29

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!

Nov. 30

A Love So Beautiful (Netflix Original)

Finding Agnes (Netflix Film)

Rust Creek

Spookley and the Christmas Kittens

The 2nd

Mike Colter and V Nixie, MonsterlandPhoto: Chris Large/FX

Nov. 1

Ayesha’s Home Kitchen: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

Best Baker in America: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

Christmas Cookie Challenge: Complete Season 1

Flip or Flop Fort Worth: Complete Season 1

Giada’s Holiday Handbook: Complete Seasons 1 – 4

Holiday Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1 – 5

Holiday Gingerbread Showdown: Complete Season 1

Kids Halloween Baking Championship: Special

Macy’s Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular: Special

Malaysia Kitchen: Special

Rick & Morty: Complete Season 4

Skins: Complete Series

Tia Mowry at Home: Complete Seasons 1 – 3

Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge: Complete Season 1

12 Rounds (2009)

3 Ninjas (1992)

A Christmas Solo (2017)

A Nanny For Christmas (2010)

A View to a Kill (1985)

Alien Nation (1988)

Antwone Fisher (2002)

Article 99 (1992)

Beerfest (2006)

Big Daddy (1999)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

Breathless (1983)

Bringing Down The House (2003)

Broadcast News (1987)

Children of the Corn (2009)

Christmas in Compton (2012)

Christmas in Vermont (2016)

Christmas on Holly Lane (2018)

The Christmas Tale (2005)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Dead Presidents (1995)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

The Dog Who Saved Christmas (2009)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

Firewalker (1986)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Foxfire (1996)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

The Horse Whisperer (1998)

Hud (1963)

I Heart Huckabees (2003)

I Spy (2002)

Johnny Mnemonic (1995)

Jumping the Broom (2011)

The Kingdom of Heaven (2005)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

Knocked Up (2007)

The Last Waltz (1978)

License to Kill (1989)

Little Giants (1994)

Live and Let Die (1973)

The Living Daylights (1987)

Lord of War (2005)

Lost in Space (1998)

Love Hurts (1990)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

Maverick (1994)

Moonraker (1979)

Mr. Majestyk (1974)

Much Ado About Nothing (1993)

The Net (1995)

Next Day Air (2009)

Octopussy (1983)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Once Upon a Time at Christmas (2017)

Pacific Heights (1990)

Paws P.I. (2018)

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2009)

Platoon (1986)

The Prestige (2006)

Ronin (1998)

School Dance (2014)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Spy Next Door (2010)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street (2007)

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

Thunderball (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Universal Soldier (1992)

W. (2008)

Wanted (2008)

The Waterboy (1998)

Wetlands (2019)

Wild Hogs (2007)

Wild Things (1998)

Working Girl (198)

The World Is Not Enough (1999)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

Nov. 3

The Good Doctor: Season 4 Premiere

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Complete Season 12

General Commander (2019)

The Assault (2019)

Nov. 4

Blue Story (2020)

Nov. 5

Braking for Whales (2020)

Nov. 6

Killing Eve: Complete Season 3

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 10

Nov. 9

The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 1

Power: Complete Season 6

The Nice Guys (2016)

Nov. 10

A Teacher: Limited Series

Vik the Viking (2020)

Nov. 11

Eater’s Guide to the World: Complete Season 1

The Girl Next Door (2005)

Tonight You’re Mine (2012)

Nov. 12

Chicago Fire: Season 9 Premiere

Chicago Med: Season 6 Premiere

Chicago P.D.: Season 8 Premiere

Man Who Invented Christmas (2017)

Nov. 13

I Am Greta: Film Premiere

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17 Premiere

Law & Order: SVU: Season 22 Premiere

Station 19: Season 4 Premiere

Sputnik (2020)

Nov. 14

The Dictator (2012)

Nov. 15

12 Pups of Christmas (2019)

A Christmas Movie Christmas (2019)

A Nice Girl Like You (2020)

Cartel Land (2015)

Christmas Crush (2019)

Nov. 16

Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss (2018)

Nov. 17

Soul Surfer (2011)

Nov. 18

No Man’s Land: Complete Season 1

Big Sky: Series Premiere

Body Cam (2020)

McQueen (2018)

Nov. 19

For Life: Season 2 Premiere

Amulet (2020)

Nov. 20

Animaniacs: Complete Season 1

Run: Film Premiere

A Million Little Things: Season 3 Premiere

Tesla (2020)

Nov. 21

Burden of Truth: Complete Season 3

Nov. 24

Black Narcissus: Series Premiere

My Hero Academia: Season 4, Episodes 77-88 (DUBBED)

Nov. 25

Happiest Season: Film Premiere

Nov. 26

Bombshell (2019)

Nov. 27

Centigrade (2020)

Nov. 29

The Big Ugly (2020)

Community castPhoto: Getty Images

Nov. 1

28 Days Later

A Christmas Movie Christmas

A Christmas Switch

A Majestic Christmas

America’s Founding Fathers Season 1

America’s Untold Story Season 1

A Pup Named Scooby-Doo Season 1

Arizona Whirlwind

Article 99

As Good As It Gets

Before We Die Season 1

Boyz N’ The Hood

Breathless

Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Season 1

Country Strong

Crime 360 Season 1

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Dead Poets Society

Deja Vu

Delicious Season 1

Did You Hear About The Morgans?

Firewalker

Hawkeye and the Last of the Mohicans Season 1

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Jamestown Season 1

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

Lost Worlds Season 1

Marrying Father Christmas

Me, Myself & Irene

More Than A Game

Mr. Majestyk

Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Season 1979

Naked Hustle Season 1

Next Day Air

Platoon

Rock N’ Roll Christmas

Romancing The Stone

Ronin

Silverado

Step Up

Stockholm Season 1

Thank You For Smoking

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

The George Burns and Gracie Allen Show Season 1

The Insider

The Iron Lady

The Jewel Of The Nile

The Last Waltz

The MotorTrend 500: NASCAR Heads West Season 1

The Restaurant Season 1

The Sapphires

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3

The X Files: I Want to Believe

Twilight

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

W.

Wall Street

Water for Elephants

You Got Served

Zookeeper

Nov. 3

General Commander

The Assault

Nov. 4

Blue Story

Nov. 6

El Presidente Season 1

Ferro Season 1

The Secret: Dare to Dream

Wayne Season 1

Nov. 7

Retaliation

Nov. 8

Community Seasons 1-6

Nov. 11

Tonight You’re Mine

Nov. 13

Alex Rider Season 1

American Horror Story: 1984 Season 9

James May: Oh Cook Season 1

The Ride

Nov. 14

The Dictator

Scrubs Seasons 1-9

Nov. 15

12 Pups Of Christmas

Christmas Crush

Nov. 18

Body Cam

Nov. 20

Seven Stages To Achieve Eternal Bliss

Small Axe Season 1

The Pack Season 1

Nov. 21

Most Wanted

Nov. 25

Uncle Frank

Nov. 26

Bombshell

Nov. 27

Life in a Year

Patrick J Adams, The Right StuffPhoto: Disney+

Nov. 6

The Mandalorian – Episode 2

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – Episode 7

Weird But True – Episode 313

The Right Stuff – Episode 6

One Day At Disney – Episode 149

Disney Goldie & Bear (Season 2)

Disney Junior Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself

Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Mr. Magoo

Nov. 13

The Mandalorian – Episode 3

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom

The Right Stuff – Episode 7

Inside Pixar

One Day At Disney – Episode 150

Petra: City of Riches

Ultimate Viking Sword

Nov. 17

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

Nov. 18

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – Episode 1

Nov. 20

The Mandalorian – Episode 4

The Right Stuff – Episode 8

One Day At Disney – Episode 151

Marvel’s 616

Planes

Planes: Fire & Rescue

The Real Right Stuff

Nov. 27

The Mandalorian – Season 2, Episode 5

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – Episode 2 & 3

One Day At Disney – Episode 152

Black Beauty

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

The Adventures of Yellow Dog: Far From Home

Marvel’s Spider-man: Maximum Venum (Season 3)

Once Upon a Time in Wonderland

Party Animals (Season 1)

Alaska: Port Protection

Simpsons Forever

The Flight AttendantPhoto: HBO Max

TBD:

12 Dates Of Christmas, HBO Max Original Series Premiere

Colin Quinn & Friends: A Parking Lot Comedy Show, HBO Max Original Special Premiere

Crazy, Not Insane, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air Reunion Special, HBO Max Original Special Premiere

Full Bloom, HBO Max Original Series Premiere

I Hate Suzie, HBO Max Original Series Premiere

The Mystery Of DB Cooper, Documentary Premiere

Sesame Street Season 51

November 1:

10,000 BC, 2008

13 Going On 30, 2004

2 Fast 2 Furious, 2003 (HBO)

Above The Rim, 1994

All Is Bright, 2013

America, America, 1964

Anchors Aweigh, 1945

Another Cinderella Story, 2008

The Arrangement, 1969

Austin Powers In Goldmember, 2002

Autumn In New York, 2000 (HBO)

Baby Doll, 1956

Battleship, 2012 (HBO)

Beasts Of The Southern Wild, 2012 (HBO)

Billy Madison, 1995 (HBO)

Blast From The Past, 1999

Blood Work, 2002

The Bridge Of San Luis Rey, 2005 (HBO)

Broadway Danny Rose, 1984 (HBO)

The Bucket List, 2007

The Children, 2009

A Christmas Carol, 1938

Chronicle, 2012 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

City Island, 2010 (HBO)

City Slickers, 1991 (HBO)

Clash Of The Titans, 2010

Critical Care, 1997

Cruel Intentions, 1999 (HBO)

The Dancer Upstairs, 2003 (HBO)

The Dark Knight, 2008

David Copperfield, 1935

Dead Man Walking, 1995 (HBO)

Desperately Seeking Susan, 1985 (HBO)

The Devil’s Advocate, 1997

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star, 2003 (HBO)

Dolphin Tale, 2011

Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd, 2003

The Eagle, 2011 (HBO)

East Of Eden, 1955

Eight Legged Freaks, 2002

Elf Pets: Santa’s Saint Bernard’s Save Christmas, 2018

The Enforcer, 1976

A Face In The Crowd, 1957

The Fast And The Furious, 2001 (HBO)

Femme Fatale, 2002

The Five-Year Engagement, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

A Flintstone Christmas, 1977

A Flintstone Family Christmas, 1993

Free Willy, 1993

Friday The 13th, 2009

G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra, 2009

The Gauntlet, 1977

Genius, 2016 (HBO)

Get Santa, 2014

Girl In Progress, 2012

Grumpier Old Men, 1995

Grumpy Old Men, 1993

Guys And Dolls, 1955

Hacksaw Ridge, 2016 (HBO)

Happy Gilmore, 1996 (HBO)

Heidi, 2006

High Fidelity, 2000 (HBO)

High Society, 1956

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012

The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies, 2014

The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug, 2013

Hollidaysburg, 2014

House On Haunted Hill, 1999

Ice Age: Continental Drift, 2012 (HBO)

Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes

The Iron Giant, 1999

J. Edgar, 2011

Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday, 1993

Jason X, 2002

King Kong, 1976 (HBO)

The Last King Of Scotland, 2006 (HBO)

The Lego Batman Movie, 2017

The Lego Movie, 2014

The Lego Ninjago Movie, 2014

License To Wed, 2007

Life Stinks, 1991

Linda And The Mockingbirds, 2020 (HBO)

Little Man Tate, 1991 (HBO)

Looney Tunes: Back In Action, 2003

The Losers, 2010

Lowriders, 2017 (HBO)

Made, 2001 (HBO)

The Madness Of King George, 1994 (HBO)

Magic Mike, 2012

The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special, 2017

Magnum Force, 1973

Malibu’s Most Wanted, 2003

The Man With The Golden Arm, 1955

The Mask, 1994

Menace II Society, 1993

Miss Julie, 2014 (HBO)

Money Talks, 1997

Mr. Nanny, 1993

Music And Lyrics, 2007

Must Love Dogs, 2005

Mystic River, 2003

National Lampoon’s Loaded Weapon 1, 1993

Needful Things, 1993

The Neverending Story, 1984

The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter, 1991

New York Minute, 2004

Nights In Rodanthe, 2008

Nothing Like The Holidays, 2008

Now And Then, 1995

Ocean’s 11, 1960

Old School, 2003

On The Town, 1949

Once Upon A Sesame Street Christmas, Special Premiere

A Perfect World, 1993

Pleasantville, 1998

The Pledge, 2001

Popstar, 2005

Practical Magic, 1998

The Prophecy, 1995 (HBO)

The Prophecy 2, 1998 (HBO)

The Prophecy 3: The Ascent, 2000 (HBO)

Prophecy 4: The Uprising, 2005 (HBO)

Prophecy 5: The Forsaken, 2005 (HBO)

Radio Days, 1987

Red Tails, 2012 (HBO)

Rick And Morty, Season Four Premiere

The Right Stuff, 1983

Rock Star, 2001

Rosewood, 1997

Rumor Has It, 2005

Salvador, 1986 (HBO)

Scoop, 2006 (HBO)

The Sea Of Grass, 1947

The Secret Garden, 1993

Sesame Street, 1969

Sesame Street: Elmo’s Playdate, Special Premiere

Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration, Special Premiere

Sinbad Of The Seven Seas, 1989 (HBO)

The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants, 2005

The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants 2, 2008

Smurfs Christmas Special, 1982

Some Came Running, 1958

Space Cowboys, 2000

Splendor In The Grass, 1961

Sudden Impact, 1983

Summer Catch, 2001

Swingers, 1996 (HBO)

Swordfish, 2001

A Tale Of Two Cities, 1935

Terminator 3: Rise Of The Machines, 2003

Terminator Salvation, 2009

Terms Of Endearment, 1983

Thief, 1981 (HBO)

Thirteen Ghosts, 2001

Tightrope, 1984

The Time Traveler’s Wife, 2009

Tis The Season To Be Smurfy, 1987

Titans, Seasons 1 & 2

Torque, 2004

Tower Heist, 2011 (HBO)

The Town That Santa Forgot, 1993

Troll, 1986 (HBO)

Troll 2, 1990 (HBO)

True Crime, 1999

Tweety’s High-Flying Adventures, 2000

Twilight Zone: The Movie, 1983 (HBO)

Una Semana (HBO)

Unaccompanied Minors, 2006

Untamed Heart, 1993 (HBO)

Veronica Mars, 2014

A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas, 2011 (Extended Version) (HBO)

We Bought A Zoo, 2011 (HBO)

When You Wish Upon A Pickle: A Sesame Street Special, 2018

Wild Wild West, 1999

Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!, 2004 (HBO)

Witches Of Eastwick, The, 1987

The Wood, 1999

Wyatt Earp, 1994

Yogi Bear’s All-Star Comedy Christmas Caper, 1982

Yogi’s First Christmas, 1980

Young Justice, Seasons 1-3

Zoo Animals (HBO)



Nov. 2:

Quadrophenia, 1979

We Are Who We Are, Season Finale (HBO)

A Woman Under The Influence, 1974



Nov. 4:

Looney Tunes, 1930 – 1969



Nov. 6:

Pecado Original (Aka Original Sin) (HBO)



Nov. 7:

The Dead Don’t Die, 2019 (HBO)

The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 Inductions (HBO)



Nov. 9:

Food Wars! Shokugeki No Soma, Season 5 (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Industry, Series Premiere (HBO)



Nov. 11:

Patria, Season Finale (HBO)



Nov. 12:

My Sesame Street Friends, 2020



Nov. 13:

De Lo Mio (HBO)

Entre Nos: LA Meets NY (HBO)



Nov. 14:

Dolittle, 2020 (HBO)



Nov. 15:

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season Finale (HBO)

Murder On Middle Beach, Docuseries Premiere (HBO)

Nov. 16:

His Dark Materials, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Linda and the Mockingbirds, 2020 (HBO)

Nov. 20:

Porno Para Principiantes (Aka Porno For Newbies) (HBO)



Nov. 21:

Between The World And Me, Special Event Premiere (HBO)

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season Finale (HBO)

Underwater, 2020 (HBO)

Nov. 24:

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

Smurfs, Season 4, 1981



Nov. 26:

Craftopia: Craft the Halls, HBO Max Special Premiere

Craftopia: Merry Craftmas!, HBO Max Special Premiere

The Flight Attendant, HBO Max Original Series Premiere

Superintelligence, HBO Max Original Film Premiere

Nov. 27:

Chateau Vato (HBO)

How To With John Wilson, Season Finale (HBO)



Nov. 28:

The Call Of The Wild, 2019 (HBO)



Nov. 29:

The Undoing, Season Finale (HBO)



Israel AdesanyaPhoto: ESPN+

Nov. 7

UFC Fight Night

FA Cup returns

Bundesliga’s Der Klassiker

Nov. 8

MLS Decision Day

Nov. 12

Masters 2020

Nov. 13

Masters 2020

Nov. 14

UFC Fight Night

Annie Murphy, Dan Levy, Schitt’s CreekPhoto: IMDB

Nov. 1

Alpha And Omega: Dino Digs

Army Dog

Baby Geniuses and the Mystery of the Crown Jewels

Baby Geniuses and the Space Baby

Baby Geniuses and the Treasure of Egypt

Beowulf

Blankman

Charlie’s Angels

Confessions of a Shopaholic

Cool World

Courageous

Dinner for Schmucks

Draft Day

Focus

Friends With Money

Fury

Ghost in the Shell

Home Again

Hot Rod

Imitation Game

Insidious

Insidious: Chapter 2

Kingpin

Labor Day

Major League

Marshall

Max Steel

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington

Nacho Libre

Norm of the North

Popeye

Red

Red 2

Rosemary’s Baby

Roxanne

Sahara

Searching for Bobby Fischer

Small Soldiers

Strawberry Shortcake Berry Blossom Festival

Strawberry Shortcake Berry Fairy Tales

Strawberry Shortcake Berry Let’s Dance

Strawberry Shortcake Best Pets Yet

Strawberry Shortcake Cooking Up Fun

Strawberry Shortcake Happily Ever After

Strawberry Shortcake Moonlight Mysteries

Strawberry Shortcake Seaberry Beach Party

Strawberry Shortcake Sleeping Beauty

Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild

Takers

The 13th Warrior

The Big Short

The Coneheads

The Last Castle

The Monster Squad

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature

The Nutcracker

The Program

The Secret Life of Bees

The Time Machine

The Tuxedo

The Wood

Tully

Twister

Vanilla Sky

Walking Tall

When a Man Loves a Woman

Yellowbird

Nov. 2

Courageous

Nov. 8

Mortdecai

Nov. 13

Alex Rider

Nov. 17

Tennage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Nov. 30

Fly Away Home

CloverfieldPhoto: Photo Credit: Sam Emerson, Sam Emerson

Nov. 1

The 13 Ghosts of Scooby Doo (1985)

Addams Family (1974)

The Adventures of Batman (1968)

After Earth (2013)

Astro and the Space Mutts (1981)

Bandits (2001)

Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker (2000)

Batman vs. Robin (2015)

Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club (2008)

Black Dynamite (2009)

Captain Caveman & The Teen Angels (1977)

Chappie (2015)

Chuck Norris’ Karate Kommandos (1986)

Cop Out (2010)

The Disappointments Room (2016)

District 9 (2009)

Ender’s Game (2013)

Girl, Interrupted (1999)

Gladiator (2000)

Guess Who (2005)

Haywire (2011)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

I Can See Your Voice (2020)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

Labyrinth (1986)

Lakeview Terrace (2008)

Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)

Major League (1989)

MI-5: The Greater Good (2015)

Mister T (1983)

Mixed Nuts (1994)

The Mysteries of Laura (2014)

New Scooby Doo Mysteries (1984)

The Number 23 (2007)

Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm (1971)

Romeo Must Die (2000)

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

Small Soldiers (1998)

Spawn (1997)

Straw Dogs (1971)

Superman (Ruby/Spears) (1988)

Superman: Doomsday (2007)

The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009)

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Tough Love (2015)

Undercovers (2010)

War Room (2015)

V for Vendetta (2005)

You Got Served (2004)

Zero Dark 30 (2012)

Nov. 16

Drive (2011)



Nov. 18

The 5th Wave (2016)

Mario Lopez, Saved by the BellPhoto: Peacock

Nov. 1

American Pie Presents: Band Camp (2005)

American Pie Presents: Beta House (2007)

American Pie Presents: The Book Of Love (2009)

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile (2006)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

Cell (2016)*

Children Of Men (2006)

Cinderella Man (2005)

Daybreakers (2010)

Field Of Dreams (1989)

The Fifth Element (1997)

Gods Of Egypt (2016)

The Guru (2003)

Hostel (2006)

Hostel: Part II (2007)

Hunter Killer (2018)

Knocked Up (2007)

Last Holiday (2006)

The Last Witch Hunter (2015)

The Legend Of Hercules (2014)

Little Drummer Boy (1968)

Little Rascals (1994)

Meet Joe Black (1998)

Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol (1962)

My Best Friend’s Girl (2008)

Mystery Men (1999)

Nighthawks (1981)

Parenthood (1989)

Police Academy (1984)

Prince Of Darkness (1987)

Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)

Scent Of A Woman (1992)

The Scorpion King (2002)

The Shape Of Thing (2003)

The Ugly Truth (2009)

Wanted (2008)

What Women Want (2000)

Winchester ’73 (1950)

Z for Zachariah (2015)

American Pickers

Ancient Aliens

Botched Season 6

The Profit Season 7

There’s Johnny Season 1

Nov. 2

Breaking Hate Season 1

Nov. 3

Real Housewives of Atlanta S12

SNL Election Special (NBC)

Nov. 4

This Is Us (NBC)

Nov. 5

Save Me Too (Peacock Original)

Nov. 6

Real Housewives of New Jersey S10

Nov. 12

Chicago Fire (NBC)

Chicago Med (NBC)

Chicago PD (NBC)

Nov. 13

Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

Nov. 15

The Plastic Nile (2020)

Nov. 16

The Kids Are All Right (2010)

Headliners

Nov. 18

Dateline: Jonestown: An American Tragedy (2018)

Nov. 21

The Blacklist (NBC)

Nov. 22

Yellowstone Season 3

Nov. 25

Saved By the Bell (Peacock Original)

Nov. 27

The National Dog Show 2020

