Giants reached out to Lions about trade for Kenny Golladay

Is Kenny Golladay on the trading block? Potentially, as ESPN’s Jordan Raanan said that there have been discussions between the Detroit Lions and New York Giants about a possible trade for the receiver.

“There was at least some conversation about the Giants talking to the Lions about wide receiver Kenny Golladay,” Raanan said on his podcast. “My understanding is that it did happen in some shape or form.”

Based on Raanan’s comments, it seems like the Giants reached out about Golladay rather than the Lions shopping him around, so it’s entirely possible Detroit has no plans of letting the wide receiver go before the trade deadline on Nov. 3.

But it’s also worth noting that Golladay is in the last year of his contract and negotiations between the 26-year-old and the Lions have reportedly stalled, though Golladay has insisted he is only concerned about how he can help the team win this season. However, if the team feels Golladay is not a part of their future, they could be open to trying to get some assets for him instead of getting nothing if he leaves after the season.

For the Giants, acquiring a player like Golladay makes a lot of sense, as they have solid depth at receiver but lack a clear No. 1 option. And with Daniel Jones continuing to be high in the turnover department and low in the win department, the team desperately needs to add some weapons to see if the second-year quarterback is actually someone they want to invest in long term.