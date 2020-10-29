Karin Matussek / Bloomberg:
Germany probes Amazon and Apple over “brandgating,rdquo;, an Amazon practice that removes independent sellers of branded products from companies like Apple — – Federal Cartel Office investigates brand-product agreements,nbsp; — Banning other brand product sellers may violate antitrust law
Germany probes Amazon and Apple over "brandgating,quot;, an Amazon practice that removes independent sellers of branded products from companies like Apple (Karin Matussek/Bloomberg)
Karin Matussek / Bloomberg: