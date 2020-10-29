Funk Flex Drags T.I. For Crime Stoppers Video: You’re A Clown!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Funkmaster Flex used a considerable amount of his day dragging rapper T.I. over his old Crimestoppers video.

“I have the utmost respect for @troubleman31 !!!! His record making ability is stellar! He’s a positive brother who does everything for his community! He also helps others any chance he gets! “Flex tweeted.

He continued, “BUT PLEASE DONT TRY TO PAINT A NARRATIVE IN SOCIAL MEDIA TO THE YOUNGER GENERATION THAT AINT TRUE! PEEPED ALL YOUR SLICK SOCIAL MEDIA TALK AS YOU TRIED TO ROCK PEOPLE TO SLEEP BEHIND THE SCENES! YOU HAVE AN OPINION AND I GAVE MY OPINION OF YOU! YOU DOING @crimestoppersatlanta AND TESTIFYING IN COURT / TRIAL! WHAT WOULD U CALL THE NEXT MAN THAT DID THAT? COMMENTS OFF! #JustMyOpinion”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR