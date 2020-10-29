Funk Flex Drags T.I. For Crime Stoppers Video: You’re A Clown!!

Funkmaster Flex used a considerable amount of his day dragging rapper T.I. over his old Crimestoppers video.

“I have the utmost respect for @troubleman31 !!!! His record making ability is stellar! He’s a positive brother who does everything for his community! He also helps others any chance he gets! “Flex tweeted.

He continued, “BUT PLEASE DONT TRY TO PAINT A NARRATIVE IN SOCIAL MEDIA TO THE YOUNGER GENERATION THAT AINT TRUE! PEEPED ALL YOUR SLICK SOCIAL MEDIA TALK AS YOU TRIED TO ROCK PEOPLE TO SLEEP BEHIND THE SCENES! YOU HAVE AN OPINION AND I GAVE MY OPINION OF YOU! YOU DOING @crimestoppersatlanta AND TESTIFYING IN COURT / TRIAL! WHAT WOULD U CALL THE NEXT MAN THAT DID THAT? COMMENTS OFF! #JustMyOpinion”

He did not stop there. He shared more posts taking aim at T.I.

Flex also took aim at T.I. on his radio show:

“New York City, this is the most important Verzuz battle ever,” Flex said. “Because I’m gonna see a commercial corndog get handed to himself by the streets and I can’t wait because it can’t come any quicker.

“T.I., let me tell you something about yourself. You played yourself with that 50 Cent battle because 50 was never going to step in the ring with you. He’s getting too much bread and you knew that. Busta Rhymes scared you. You really didn’t want that smoke,” he adds.

He also called Tip a “snitch,” a “rat” and a “clown.”