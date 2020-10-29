Friend of murdered Groblersdal game farmer’s wife arrested in connection with shooting

A 23-year-old woman will appear in the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court on Thursday in connection with the murder of Raymond Gregory Papapavlou, a local game farmer.

According to Netwerk24, the woman is a close friend of Papapavlou’s wife, Simone.

Papapavlou’s body was found with several gunshot wounds in his house on a farm between Stoffberg and Groblersdal on 5 October at about 00:30. He was 28.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said at the that police were called to the scene and found the wife of the deceased, together with some community members. The bullet-riddled body of the deceased was found in one of the rooms.

Groblersdal police spokesperson Warrant Officer Stanley Magaela earlier told the Bosveld Weekend Review that Papapavlou had been shot five times. There were no signs of a struggle. Magaela reportedly said Papapavlou’s wife fired several warning shots during the incident.

READ | Groblersdal game farmer’s body found with multiple gunshot wounds

The woman was reportedly arrested at her place of work in Kempton Park, Gauteng on Tuesday and remains in custody. According to Netwerk24, she used to work with the Papapavlou couple before moving to Gauteng.

More arrests are reportedly expected.

– Compiled by Riaan Grobler