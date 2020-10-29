Fresh Apple TV show sale offers complete series from $15: Homeland, Hannibal, more

Following yesterday’s Halloween movie sale, Apple is back today with a fresh batch of TV shows discounts. Each of these series will become a permanent part of your library, which in turn takes you out of the streaming wars that often moves shows from one entity to another. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

Notable deals in today’s sale include:

Homeland Seasons 1-7: $60 (Reg. $140)

(Reg. $140) The Twilight Zone Complete Series: $30 (Reg. $60)

(Reg. $60) The Americans Complete Series: $55 (Reg. $80)

(Reg. $80) The Vampire Diaries Complete Series: $30 (Reg. $60)

(Reg. $60) Hannibal Complete Series: $15 (Reg. $30)

(Reg. $30) Archer Seasons 1-10: $70 (Reg. $100)

(Reg. $100) The Strain Complete Series: $35 (Reg. $60)

(Reg. $60) American Horror Story Complete Series: $50 (Reg. $100)

(Reg. $100) Archer Complete Series: $70 (Reg. $100)

(Reg. $100) Preacher Complete Series: $30 (Reg. $50)

