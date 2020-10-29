Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas Schedule Is This Year’s Best Gift

Monday, Dec. 21
10:30 a.m. Jingle All the Way 2
12:30 p.m. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
3:00 p.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:30 p.m. The Santa Clause
6:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
9:00 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12:00 a.m. Christmas with the Kranks
Tuesday, Dec. 22
7:00 a.m. Santa’s Apprentice
8:30 a.m. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
11:00 a.m. The Perfect Holiday
1:00 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks
3:05 p.m. Disney’s A Christmas Carol
5:10 p.m. Home Alone
7:40 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
10:20 p.m. The Night Before – Freeform Premiere
12:30 a.m. The Simpsons – Christmas episodes
Wednesday, Dec. 23
7:30 a.m. Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
9:30 a.m. The Mistle-tones
11:30 a.m. Holiday in Handcuffs
1:30 p.m. The Santa Clause
3:35 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
6:05 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
8:10 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
10:50 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
11:55 p.m. Prancer Returns
Thursday, Dec. 24
7:00 a.m. The Simpsons – Christmas episodes
10:30 a.m. Prancer Returns
12:30 p.m. Home Alone
3:00 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
5:35 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
8:15 p.m. Frosty the Snowman
8:50 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
9:55 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
12:00 a.m. The Simpsons – Christmas episodes
Wednesday, Dec. 25
7:00 a.m. The Simpsons – Christmas episodes
10:30 a.m. The Santa Clause
12:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
2:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
4:30 p.m. Frosty the Snowman
5:00 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
6:00 p.m. Home Alone
8:30 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. Matilda
