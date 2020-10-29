Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas Schedule Is This Year’s Best Gift

Monday, Dec. 21

10:30 a.m. Jingle All the Way 2

12:30 p.m. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

3:00 p.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:30 p.m. The Santa Clause

6:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

9:00 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12:00 a.m. Christmas with the Kranks

Tuesday, Dec. 22

7:00 a.m. Santa’s Apprentice

8:30 a.m. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

11:00 a.m. The Perfect Holiday

1:00 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks

3:05 p.m. Disney’s A Christmas Carol

5:10 p.m. Home Alone

7:40 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

10:20 p.m. The Night Before – Freeform Premiere

12:30 a.m. The Simpsons – Christmas episodes

Wednesday, Dec. 23

7:30 a.m. Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

9:30 a.m. The Mistle-tones

11:30 a.m. Holiday in Handcuffs

1:30 p.m. The Santa Clause

3:35 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

6:05 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

8:10 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

10:50 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

11:55 p.m. Prancer Returns

Thursday, Dec. 24

7:00 a.m. The Simpsons – Christmas episodes

10:30 a.m. Prancer Returns

12:30 p.m. Home Alone

3:00 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

5:35 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:15 p.m. Frosty the Snowman

8:50 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

9:55 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons – Christmas episodes

Wednesday, Dec. 25

7:00 a.m. The Simpsons – Christmas episodes

10:30 a.m. The Santa Clause

12:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

2:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:30 p.m. Frosty the Snowman

5:00 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:00 p.m. Home Alone

8:30 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. Matilda

All this Christmas talk has us wondering, how soon is too soon to hang some stockings?